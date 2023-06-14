Syrian will use Dh1m Mahzooz draw win to secure baby son's future

A Syrian living in the UAE has struck it lucky in the latest Mahzooz draw after he won Dh1 million on Saturday.

Amin, 39, whose surname was not revealed by the organisers, has become the second Syrian millionaire in the draw's history.

The customs clearance agent has been living in the UAE for 15 years and is a father of a three-month-old baby.

“I was driving at 10pm when the live draw occurred. I decided to pull over to check the Mahzooz website,” he said.

“The first thing I noticed was the nationality of the winner, then I read my name next to it. I couldn't believe it at first, so I decided to continue driving while many thoughts were brewing in my head.

“When I reached home, I took a deep breath and double-checked my Mahzooz account to ensure that I was indeed the winner of Dh1,000,000.

“When reality finally hit me, I hugged my son and told him that his future is now secure thanks to Mahzooz.”

Amin had been participating in the draw for almost two years and had won only small prizes in the past.

In the same draw, 1,532 other participants took home Dh374,500, split between the second and third prizes.

UAE nationals have also been winners in the past, including an Emirati woman who won Dh1 million on May 31.

Sahar was one of 888 participants in the 130th Mahzooz draw. They shared the total prize money of Dh1,417,000, which was split between the second and third prizes of the grand draw and the guaranteed raffle prize.

Sahar, who won the guaranteed raffle prize, is the third Emirati to win Dh1 million in the draw and the first woman.

“While money does not buy happiness, I believe it can bring comfort and security to the life of a person,” Sahar said.

“This is what the prize is going to do for my family.”

Mahzooz said Emiratis are the fastest-growing group of participants in its weekly draws and have won Dh7.5 million in its 130 draws to date.