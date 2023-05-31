UAE residents can earn extra income through new property referral scheme

A UAE-based real estate company, the Metropolitan Group, has unveiled a partner programme that will allow people to earn extra income through referrals for property purchases.

The programme is open to anyone, except real estate agents, who want to take advantage of the current real estate market and make additional income through referrals, the company said on Wednesday.

While the referral fee will depend on the transaction value, it will range between 25 per cent to 40 per cent of the real estate company’s commission.

“We wanted to build an incentivisation programme that would help us generate leads and allow UAE residents to make money by introducing contacts interested in purchasing off-plan or secondary market properties,” said Katerina Alekseichuk, corporate partnerships director at Metropolitan Group.

“With the rising cost of living, making some extra income can come in handy as you can earn referral fees of between 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the agency’s commission.”

The UAE property market has continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic on the back of government initiatives, higher oil prices and other measures to support the economy.

Housing transactions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surged last year amid higher demand from buyers.

Dubai’s property market performance last year was described as “exceptional” by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, as the value of deals reached a new high of Dh528 billion ($143.7 billion), up 76.5 per cent annually.

The sector recorded a total transaction value of Dh157 billion ($42 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, marking an 80 per cent annual increase, the Dubai Media Office said in April.

The referral fee offered will vary depending on what property the buyer decides to purchase, but on a Dh6 million sale, a person could earn around Dh36,000, according to Ms Alekseichuk.

People who refer clients successfully will be paid within 14 days once the transaction is processed.

The company will have a dedicated portal to manage the referral process.

Each transaction can be tracked via an online platform from the time a person enters their client’s details until the final payout.

People interested in the referral programme can get in touch with the Metropolitan Group by registering online on the company’s website, or contacting them through Instagram or WhatsApp at (052) 9838566.

The company includes real estate agencies Metropolitan Premium Properties in Dubai and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the Metropolitan Group recorded sales worth Dh11 billion ($3 billion) – a 130 per cent increase compared with 2021, according to the statement.