10 top restaurants in Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen: from tasha's to Bu Tafish

As part of a series of culinary guides to various areas of the UAE, The National explores Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen, where great restaurants sidle up next to beachfront apartments, cultural landmarks and a marina.

Visitors can find upmarket vibes at Alba Terrace or down-to-earth, no-fuss dining at Bu Tafish, and everything in between.

Although this is not all the destination has to offer foodies, it's a selection of the best, newest and most popular.

Alba Terrace

Alba Terrace in Abu Dhabi Edition is a lush, intimate space. Photo: Abu Dhabi Edition

This is easily one of the top spots in Abu Dhabi for chilled-out al fresco dining. Sit on the beautifully designed terrace, surrounded by natural, earthen decor dotted with foliage, and enjoy the cooler climes as you tuck into tasty Mediterranean fare at the chic Abu Dhabi Edition hotel. From fresh salads to sharing platters, such as the signature charcuterie board, and grilled meats to a variety of pastas, pizza and risotto, there’s something for everyone.

Open daily noon-11pm; The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen; 02 208 0000; albaterrace.com

Napo

Find upmarket Italian cuisine at Napo. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Italian restaurants might be a dime a dozen in the UAE, but Napo Pizzeria is arguably among the best in Abu Dhabi. Delicious pizzas, pastas, meat and seafood dishes adorn the menu, with standouts such as the burrata linguine, watermelon feta salad and truffle mushroom pizza. Interiors are cosy and rustic, while a quaint outdoor seating area offers the perfect spot to enjoy cool temperatures. Prices might be high, but it’s worth it for the execution.

Open Saturday to Wednesday, 1pm to 11pm, Thursday to Friday, 1pm to midnight; West 53 building, Al Bateen; 02 554 4614; napo.ae

OZO Restaurant

Japanese vibes at OZO Restaurant in Al Bateen Wharf. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Savour Japanese cuisine in Abu Dhabi, where the taste of Tokyo is well and truly alive at OZO Restaurant. Expect sushi, robata grills, noodle and rice dishes, as well as soups and salads. Simple flavours and fresh ingredients shine through, and can be enjoyed in the cosy atmosphere of the small but modern restaurant with Japan-inspired interiors.

Open Saturday to Wednesday, 12.30pm to 11pm, Thursday to Friday, 12.30pm to midnight; Building 1, Marasy Al Bateen Wharf; 02 679 0778; ozorestaurant.com

Tasha’s

For most UAE residents, tasha’s needs no introduction. The casual cafe and bistro from South Africa is a favourite for breakfast, lunch and dinner across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The menu is full of delicious and wholesome dishes, from omelettes and toasties to tapas and mains such as seafood paella. One in particular that stands out is the mushroom toast topped with cream, fresh herbs and an egg, with a salad of rocket and parmesan on the side.

Open Sunday to Friday, 8am to midnight, Saturday, 8am to 11pm; unit B02, Al Bateen; 02 445 0890; tashascafe.com

Marasy Restaurant & Cafe

It’s all about the Lebanese grills at Marasy Restaurant & Cafe. The cosy Levantine spot has all the usual suspects on the menu, from cold and hot mezzes to kebabs, kibbeh and kunafa. But the meat is what you come for. Tuck into juicy cuts and enjoy the atmosphere on the vast terrace in cooler weather.

Open daily 9.30am-1am; building 8, Al Bateen; 02 666 1102; instagram.com/marasyabudhabi

Brunch & Cake

Guests can enjoy their meals with water views at the first Brunch & Cake outlet in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Brunch & Cake

This year, world-famous cafe Brunch & Cake opened its doors in Abu Dhabi and is fast becoming a haven for diners with a sweet tooth. The Instagrammable spot is the largest in the UAE from the brand (there were already two in Dubai), and serves all the signatures, from superfood smoothies to colourful pizzas and, of course, plenty of cake. The Abu Dhabi outpost serves some exclusive items, too, such as New York cheesecake-style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep-fried pizza bites and burrata toast.

Open daily 9am-10.30pm; unit 3, Marsa Al Bateen; 800 472 6362; brunchandcake.com

Art House Cafe

The plates on the wall at Art House Cafe have been hand-painted by guests. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

A medley of international flavours adorn the vast menu at the Art House Cafe at Etihad Modern Art Gallery, from acai granola to tiramisu pancakes and fresh salads to sliders. While the food is good, it’s the cosy atmosphere, comfy bench-style seating and friendly service that you come for in the colourful, art-filled and eclectically designed venue.

Open daily 9am-11pm; Al Huwelat street, Al Bateen; 02 666 0175; instagram.com/arthousecafead

Camel Station

Try pizzas, sushi or burgers at Camel Station. Pawan Singh / The National

Camel Station has a rather diverse menu that spans salads, sushi, pizza, kebab, tikka and pasta, to name a few. The main draw, however, is the selection of burgers, which includes classic chicken, mushroom and Swiss cheese, and the baby camel. You can even order your own home burger kit for delivery. The interiors are edgy, encompassing exposed brick, woods and metals, with a circular bar area surrounding a mosaicked wood-fire oven, plus industrial-style lights hanging from the ceiling and quirky yet creative design elements, such as giant masks and wall art.

Open Saturday to Wednesday, noon-11.30pm, Thursday to Friday, noon to 12.30pm; unit 3, Al Bateen Wharf; 02 626 3646; eat.camelstation.ae

No Fifty Seven Boutique Cafe

Sleek decor at No Fifty Seven Boutique Cafe. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

This elegant spot offers sophisticated takes on cafe favourites, such as pancakes, which come with activated charcoal and salted butter, or scrambled eggs mixed with burrata cheese and zaatar then served on sourdough toast. Non-breakfast items include lobster rolls, chicken katsu sandos and even Emirati rice with lamb. That upmarket vibe is also seen in the minimalist, sleek decor that’s neutral in its grey and earthen tones yet still inviting.

Open Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-10.30pm, Thursday to Saturday, 9am-11.30pm; building 2, Al Marasy; 02 441 6100; no57.co

Bu Tafish

The grilled seafood dishes are popular at Bu Tafish. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

An undoubted Emirati institution, Bu Tafish has been serving seafood grills since 1968. It was founded in the capital by Palestinian Radwan Al Tamimi, who was then aged 17 and got his nickname, Bu Tafish, from Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father. The no-frills diner has since expanded with branches across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and has become world-renowned for its good food and authentic, down-to-earth vibes.

Open daily 10am-midnight; building 3, Al Marasy; 02 666 6108; instagram.com/butafish_uae

