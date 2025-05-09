Dr Katrin Jahn, founder and head vet at Abu Dhabi’s German Veterinary Clinic, has always felt strongly about creating her own wealth and legacy. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dr Katrin Jahn, founder and head vet at Abu Dhabi’s German Veterinary Clinic, has always felt strongly about creating her own wealth and legacy. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Money

Money & Me: ‘I won’t take funds out of an investment to buy something frivolous’

Dr Katrin Jahn, founder and head vet at Abu Dhabi’s German Veterinary Clinic, gifted herself a Porsche Macan for 18 years of entrepreneurship

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

May 09, 2025