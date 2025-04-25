Kashish Sajnani, founder of The House of Kalaa, says she spends with a purpose. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘My best investment is our family home in Dubai's The Lakes community’

Kashish Sajnani, founder of The House of Kalaa interior design company, says structural changes have increased the property's value

Deepthi Nair
April 25, 2025