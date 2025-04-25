Money & Me: ‘My best investment is our family home in Dubai's The Lakes community’

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/16/a-love-letter-to-the-uae-my-new-home/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/16/a-love-letter-to-the-uae-my-new-home/">Moving from the UAE to India</a> with her family after the First Gulf War taught Kashish Sajnani not to take luxuries for granted and to be ready to hit the refresh button at any stage in life. Seeing her father’s resilience as he adapted to difficult circumstances during middle age, she learnt to count her blessings and make the most of any situation. These lessons came in handy during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/08/16/global-wealth-drops-for-first-time-since-2008-worldwide-financial-crisis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/08/16/global-wealth-drops-for-first-time-since-2008-worldwide-financial-crisis/">2008 global financial crisis</a>, which affected some of her family investments. She believes dealing with such challenges have helped to shape her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/18/money-me-im-an-old-school-investor/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/18/money-me-im-an-old-school-investor/">outlook towards money</a>. Ms Sajnani moved back to the UAE in the year 2000 after her graduation.<i> </i>Today, the 46-year-old Indian resident of the UAE is the founder and chief executive of interior design company The House of Kalaa. The company has been around for two years, but she has worked in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/08/interior-design-mental-health-well-being/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/08/interior-design-mental-health-well-being/">interior design industry</a> for almost 20 years in the UAE and Mumbai. The entrepreneur has also introduced Design on Wheels, a mobile studio, to streamline the design journey. It offers a selection of premium interior and outdoor materials at no extra cost. “After spending over a decade as an interior designer in Dubai, I noticed how the fast-paced lifestyle often makes it challenging for clients to visit multiple showrooms and co-ordinate design decisions,” Ms Sajnani says. “With Design on Wheels, we’re bridging that gap by bringing the entire design experience to clients and eliminating inefficiencies.” She lives in The Lakes, Dubai, with her two sons, husband and mother-in-law. Ms Sajnani completed her master’s degree in business administration in marketing from the University of Missouri in India and has a degree in interior design from Edexcel London. Wealth was present, but it was never taken for granted. What stayed with me more was the understanding of value and simplicity and the importance of using what we considered meaningful. I also learnt to see money as an energy and to respect and use it to lift us up. My father was a businessman. It was only after the Gulf War hit that we realised luxury cannot be taken for granted, and you have to be ready to start again with a plan B at any point in life. After we moved to India, my father showed a lot of resilience by starting all over again at middle age. We learnt to appreciate what we had and to make the most of it. During my college days, when I was 17 years old, I took a sales job at a luxury boutique in Mumbai. But it really wasn't about the pay cheque, instead, the job gave me immense satisfaction – the thrill of understanding client needs and seeing them walk away happy. That experience stayed with me. It showed me the power of connecting with the market, reading people intuitively, and using that insight to sell gave me a taste of entrepreneurship at that age. I was earning 5,000 Indian rupees ($59) per month and also received commission for sales. There were pivotal moments, especially during the 2008 global financial crisis, where certain investments didn't deliver as we expected. There were unforeseen expenses then that really tested our resilience, but those challenges became turning points. They taught us to stay agile, think ahead and always have a plan B, and it also shaped our maturity with finances and helped us make wiser decisions. I grow my wealth through a blend of strategic reinvestments and strong relationship building. I consistently reinvest into my business. I nurture my brand and focus on expanding both horizontally and vertically. Earlier, my company was only handling interior design, now we specialise in landscaping, too. We are also investing in expanding our labour force and trying to offer all services in-house. As a family, we have a lot of property investments, both residential and commercial. But true wealth isn't just about assets for me. It's equally about goodwill, trust and emotional intelligence, these help to sustain long-term success. I'm a mindful spender. I enjoy good things and experiences, but I spend with a purpose, whether it is for personal or professional reasons. Mostly, yes. I've made bold decisions, some risky ones too, but I've learnt with each step. My relationship with money has evolved and I’m wiser now, more intentional and strategic. My current home at The Lakes. When we bought the property, it felt like the layout was outdated and it didn't resonate with us, but the view was unbeatable. We saw potential in it, made some structural changes, redesigned the interiors and turned it into our sanctuary. Today, its value has increased well above the market price, thanks to the design and energy we have infused into it. I indulge in some luxury product purchases on and off, but I really value the watches and different types of jewellery we invest in. Don't work for money, instead, learn how to make money work for you. We have to focus on building assets and confidence early in life. No specific milestone yet, but I feel deeply content with whatever I have built and continue to build, so every step has felt very purposeful. All of them. We enjoy luxuries mindfully. Luxuries are the fruits of our labour. I see them not as a goal, but as a celebration of our journey. However, we remember where our roots were and where we have grown, so everything feels like a blessing, and we have come to a position where we can enjoy those. To continue growing while also giving opportunities to those who work for us so they can grow alongside us. Shared success is very fulfilling.