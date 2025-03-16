A love letter to the UAE, my new home

I did not want to start this column with a cliche, but it is true – home is truly where the heart is. And right now, my heart is in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. I moved from India to the UAE three years ago, not knowing what to expect. As is the case with a lot of expats, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/08/moving-to-abu-dhabi-from-india-made-me-homesick-but-now-i-feel-like-im-home/" target="_blank">I questioned my decision several times</a>, while slowly slipping into a phase of uncertainty that comes with homesickness. "What were you thinking, Zoya?" – it played out like a song in my head. This would be followed by a "You made the right decision" each time I looked at the beautiful view from my apartment – anyone else a fan of turquoise water glistening in the sun? Before I knew it, a year became two, two became three and Abu Dhabi became my "new Delhi", or in other words, my new home. Now, the allure of the chaiwala and the chaatwala has been replaced by shakshouka and lahm b aajine, a Lebanese flatbread. Don't get me wrong. It's not like I don't miss my butter chicken biryani or galouti kebabs, but I am also sold on the Mediterranean flavours that are fresh and vibrant. A Turkish breakfast has happily replaced my weekend paratha indulgence. And desserts? Don’t even get me started. My taste buds have been dancing for a while now. Enough has been said about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/08/woman-has-90kg-of-dubai-chocolate-confiscated-at-german-airport/" target="_blank">chocolate kunafas</a>, but have you had sagai dates with pistachio? Meanwhile, UAE also converted a chai girl into a "I need a coffee" girl. That speaks volumes. Food talk aside, it is during my daily commute that I feel like pinching myself. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/new-delhi-metro-a-welcome-transport-refuge-from-congested-streets-1.635669" target="_blank">Crowded metros</a> (no shade, Delhi) have been replaced by the comfort of my car. I do miss the vibrant colours and mini-dramatic scenes that are unavoidable in public transport in India. However, given a choice, I would rather zoom past palm trees while taking in glorious views of sunrise. And hey, I am in no way advocating driving at high speeds but who doesn't love driving at 120kph or even 140kph occasionally? Please note: I am a law-abiding citizen with only two traffic fines in two years. Not bad, right? One of the things I love most about the UAE is the quality and comfort it provides. It is like a well-oiled machine where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/04/07/how-to-make-learning-to-drive-in-the-uae-a-smooth-ride/" target="_blank">everything flows smoothly</a>. Never have I once complained about how long it takes to renew an ID card or license. These things can take ages and squeeze every bit of energy in other countries. But not here. From the UAE Pass app (for all your official documents) to Sahatna app (for all your health stuff) to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/abu-dhabi-police-services-smartphone-app-launches-1.36700" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi police app</a> (for when someone blocks your parking space, for example), my life is made easy in unspoken ways. Comfort or no comfort, making a place your home at the end of the day boils down to your community of friends and family. While forging new bonds in your late thirties can feel like an intense workout that you need to repeatedly show up for, it is not as hard as it looks. For me, it started with a lunch buddy who introduced me to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/06/08/the-student-paddlers-striving-to-put-uae-on-world-kayaking-map/" target="_blank">kayaking club</a> which in turn gave me a travel buddy for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/29/oman-uae-roadtrip-dubai-hatta-muscat-drive/" target="_blank">trip to Oman</a>. I now spend my Friday nights talking about my week and enjoying a lavish spread of potluck dishes with my church friends. While making plans can be hard these days, once you find your community through a common hobby or goal, it falls into place pretty quick. The UAE, teeming with a plethora of nationalities, is like a great opportunity to cross borders without literally doing so. Some of my close friends are from the US, Kenya, Norway and the Philippines. How beautiful is that? It is true – there is no medicine like time. They say little drops of water truly make the mighty ocean. This holds true in every situation. My journey in the UAE so far has been one of tiny steps and growth through unparalleled opportunities, and I have no intention to leave just yet.