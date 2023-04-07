How to make learning to drive in the UAE a smooth ride

I have just overcome a phobia I've had for more than a decade, by learning how to drive. Yes, I was convinced I would die.

Ideally, I know I should have learnt to drive when I was 18, but the more I delayed it, the scarier it became.

I grew up in Kerala. Anyone who is familiar with driving there would describe the experience on the roads of God’s Own Country (as the southern Indian state is known) as an edge-of-the-seat ordeal, even as a passenger.

There is no lane discipline, drivers overtake at will no matter the threat of oncoming cars or, indeed, bumper-to-bumper traffic, not to forget jaywalking pedestrians and stray dogs, all of which make for a nerve-racking scenario played out on the roads daily.

When I moved to the UAE a year ago, the first thing that struck me as I travelled from the airport to the hotel was the high speed at which cars were moving. I soon realised, though, that the majority of motorists are following the rules.

That, coupled with having to pay for taxis to make my daily office commute, was enough encouragement for me to get behind the wheel, literally.

Before I started learning, I heard several stories about people failing the driving test numerous times and was told to expect a prolonged process. However, my experience of learning to drive in the UAE was a breeze.

Either I am a natural (don’t roll your eyes) or this process can actually be very easy if you do your research and have a little bit of patience.

Following the rules helped me pass all three stages — the theory, parking and final road test — on the first attempt.

So as a proud UAE licence-holder, here are my tips to ensure a smooth ride.

1. Procrastinate at your own risk

In Abu Dhabi, the first step is to get an eye test and open a driving licence file with Tamm. This file is valid for six months, so do it when you are absolutely sure that you will complete the process within that time frame.

Initially, I missed that detail and as a result of procrastination, had to renew my file – at extra cost – by the time I reached the practical stage.

2. Study online

Theory classes can be completed online from the comfort of your home. Call Emirates Driving Company to start your account by paying online for the course and the test. While you have to finish eight theory lessons on Abu Dhabi's Emirates Driving Company website, I also made it a point to skim through the Light Vehicle Handbook two days before the theory test. Additionally I practised with online quizzes on Dubai's Emirates Driving Institute website.

3. Take an eight-day course

I chose the 16-day beginner’s practical course, with one hour of driving a day (which I thought was the cheapest option), but in hindsight I recommend opting for the slightly more expensive eight-day course, with two hours of driving a day.

When costs added up, I ended up paying more thanks to the number of days I had to take taxis to and from the driving institute, which is located in Mussaffah. So, unless you live near there, or have someone to drop you for the classes, the best option is to finish this part of the process as quickly as possible. It will turn out cheaper in the end.

4. Get the best instructor

Once you pass your parking test, the only skill you are tested for in the automatic light vehicles category at the institute, it is time to learn on the road.

At this stage, you have to apply for the road test date. A random date is assigned (about two weeks from the application date) and a learner’s licence is couriered to you within three days.

It is now time to ask friends, colleagues and family members about their learning experience, in a bid to get the best possible instructor. I was looking for someone calm and patient, and found one on a friend’s recommendation.

As you begin to learn, the instructor will recommend the number of practice days you will need – the test date can be postponed if required – and you would be better off paying heed to this vote of confidence, or lack thereof.

5. Enjoy the ride

On the day of the test, it is best to reach the Emirates Driving School at least half an hour in advance. Five minutes before the test you will be asked to board a van and that will include five to seven other learner drivers. Don't forget your Emirates ID, because you'll need to swipe it at this stage.

The first student will then be asked to get into a car with the examiner.

From there, my only task was to drive the car from the car park on to the main road outside the institute. It was all over in less than five minutes, but that can vary depending on the examiner. Afterwards, I waited in the van to receive a message telling me if I had passed or failed. The message that I had passed came within minutes.

In the end, my only advice to you would be to keep calm and drive. My instructor asked me to enjoy the experience, and I listened.