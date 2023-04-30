Abu Dhabi Pet Festival returns to the capital for the first time in three years

Four-legged friends took over the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Khalifa City on Saturday, as the Abu Dhabi Pet Festival returned to the capital.

Taking place over the weekend, the event features activities including a dog agility competition, a pet fashion show and an international cat and dog competition, as well as food and drink stalls for owners. There will also be a pet and owner fancy dress competition, a petting farm, as well as a demonstration from the police K9 Unit.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures from the Abu Dhabi Pet Festival

The Abu Dhabi Pet Festival is designed to raise awareness about animal welfare and pet services in the UAE, including their health, training, nutrition and fashion. Veterinary specialists will also be on hand to help educate guests about pet care and the resources available in the UAE.

Animal owners have the chance to sign up for photo sessions with their furry friends, and on Sunday, there is a special “Bully Speciality” competition taking place, with a $1,000 prize up for grabs for the best in show bulldog.

Read more Bred Abu Dhabi five-day urban music and culture festival comes to Yas Island

All pets entering the venue should be registered in advance and will be required to undergo a vet check. The owners are also required to show vaccination proof via a pet passport or letter from reputed veterinary clinic to be granted entry into the venue. Vaccination should have been carried out within the past two years.

The festival is returning for the first time in three years, after taking a break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are priced at Dh25, with free entrance for pets and children under 12. More information is available at petfestival.ae