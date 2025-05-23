Christoph Koster, chief executive of digital Islamic community bank ruya, lives a balanced lifestyle and does not get too hung up on material purchases. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘My best investment is an Abu Dhabi property purchased at the height of Covid-19’

Christoph Koster, CEO of digital Islamic community bank ruya, adopts a balanced approach to investments

Deepthi Nair
May 23, 2025