The signing between Abu Dhabi Investment office and Mizuho at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Tokyo, Japan. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The signing between Abu Dhabi Investment office and Mizuho at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Tokyo, Japan. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Economy

Adio and Japan's Mizuho sign pact to channel investment in Abu Dhabi

Strategic partnership aims to streamline investment process through accelerated investor access and mobilisation of capital

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

May 12, 2025