Adio and Japan's Mizuho sign pact to channel investment in Abu Dhabi

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/06/masdar-adio-and-abu-dhabis-doe-sign-deal-to-boost-hydrogen-economy/" target="_blank" rel="">Abu Dhabi Investment Office</a> has teamed up with Mizuho, one of Japan’s biggest financial services groups, to channel and fast-track Japanese investments into Abiu Dhabi’s fast-growing economy. The strategic partnership, which will streamline the investment process through accelerated investor access and mobilisation of capital, is intended to strengthen the cross-border economic ties between Japan and Abu Dhabi, Adio said in a statement on Monday. Signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, the agreement will help in supporting Japanese businesses expand business in Abu Dhabi as well as opening new channels for cross-border capital flows. The tie-up marks a significant step in deepening financial and commercial ties between the emirate amid a broader push for cross-border collaboration between Asian nations and the UAE. Adio and Mizuho aim to jointly promote investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi to Japanese businesses and investors through “tailored insights” into Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, regulatory environment and high-growth sectors, the government body said. “Our agreement with Mizuho reflects a clear alignment of intent: to create structured, long-term pathways between Japanese investors and the exceptional opportunities emerging from Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation,” Badr Al Olama, director general of Adio, said. The Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council held the investment forum in Tokyo last week, during which a number of deals were signed in advanced sectors such as AI and smart cities. “Japan has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi and the UAE for more than six decades, as evidenced by the steady growth of bilateral trade and mutual investments,” Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said last week. The UAE is currently Japan’s top trading partner among the Gulf countries both in terms of imports and exports. The Emirates receives 52 per cent of Japan’s exports to the Gulf region, the state news agency Wam said in a recent report. Total trade volume between the two countries including oil-related products reached about $49.6 billion in 2024, while non-oil trade amounted to about 17.5 billion, a 1.2 pre cent rise compared to 2023.