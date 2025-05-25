The Dubai Skyline - the DLD says only Emirates ID holders will be able to invest in tokenised real estate project before it opens up to international investors. Antonie Robertson/The National
The Dubai Skyline - the DLD says only Emirates ID holders will be able to invest in tokenised real estate project before it opens up to international investors. Antonie Robertson/The National

Business

Property

For would be investors, the Dubai property market just became more affordable

Land department of the emirate launches pilot phase of first property tokenisation project

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

May 25, 2025