Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Soaring demand has resulted in a shortage of luxury homes in Dubai, Knight Frank said. Bloomberg
Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Soaring demand has resulted in a shortage of luxury homes in Dubai, Knight Frank said. Bloomberg

Business

Property

Dubai villa prices rise to more than Dh2,000 per square foot

Cost of property in the emirate increased by more than 19 per cent last year, Knight Frank report says

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

March 06, 2025