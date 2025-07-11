Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to stay focused to avoid serious accidents

Abu Dhabi Police have released footage of accidents caused by motorists failing to slow down when traffic ahead of them is at a standstill.

The video, shared on social media, shows drivers approaching busy traffic, before making sudden manoeuvres to avoid them and colliding with cars with other lanes.

"Drivers are warned against the dangers of getting busy due to phone use to browse the internet, social media sites, making calls, taking photos and other behaviour that could lead to serious traffic accidents," police said in an Instagram post.

Police also reminded drivers that the fine for being distracted while driving, in any form, is Dh800 ($218). Motorists will also receive four black points.

The post came a day after motorists were urged to take care on the UAE's roads after an increase in the number of deaths from traffic accidents during the summer.

The amount of people killed in summer road accidents in Dubai rose from 27 to 34 between 2023 and 2024. The figure was announced at a press conference to mark the emirate joining the UAE-wide annual summer road safety campaign.