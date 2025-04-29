Mercedes-Benz Vision V: New luxury limo concept combines cocktail lounge styling and hi-tech fun

Modern luxury vehicle manufacturers – and, indeed, those providing cheaper variants on the theme – have done their utmost to make road travel comfortable and stress-free. Anyone who remembers how cramped and basic car journeys used to be will not need reminding of how far things have come. The main problem with improving the experience for drivers and passengers, though, has always been cabin size. You do not need an expert in city management to tell you urban roads would be more challenging to navigate if we all zipped around in cars the size of coaches. However, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/04/25/mercedes-electric-g580-benz/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/04/25/mercedes-electric-g580-benz/">Mercedes-Benz</a> has unveiled a radical vehicle that appears aimed at making journeys resemble a visit to the glitziest, cosiest living room of someone who also enjoys fun and games. And all of this comes in a reasonably sized container. The Vision V is an ultra-luxury concept ride that is far from a traditional people mover as you can imagine. The exterior is modern, with sweeping curves, big wheel arches, anthracite-coloured highlights and fancy details that set it apart from other vehicles. The chrome radiator grille, with three horizontal illuminated glass elements, is unlike anything Mercedes has previously produced. However, all that pales into insignificance when you open the Vision V's doors and see the ultra-high-end cocktail lounge styling inside. Not many vehicles make you feel like you should take off your shoes before stepping inside, especially through a portal door with a hypnotically smooth sliding mechanism. But this one does. The most striking cabin feature – among the white leather and mood lighting that give the impression of a cinematic sci-fi starship – is the retractable 65-inch cinema screen, complete with a 42-speaker surround-sound system and seven projectors. This can transform the Vision V into a gaming or karaoke hub, or, alternatively, a mobile office. Calling the set-up immersive is probably underplaying it. Intense might be a more accurate description of what it is like in there. There are plenty of cubby holes and cabinets crafted from burr wood to hold food and drinks, reducing the need to stop off at motorway service stations. The seating is ergonomic, resembling comfortable options from an average living room, but stopping short of the full-on snugness of an armchair. A lot of the styling in the rear is echoed in the front (huge screen aside), with the driver and their next-door neighbour enjoying a riding experience that makes an average bus configuration seem beyond underwhelming. Whenever concept vehicles are unveiled, plenty of drivers wonder what they will morph into in real life. Sometimes what we are finally presented with is a very different proposition from the prototype. However, Mercedes-Benz says the Vision V gives a good impression of how the final product will look and feel, and that the aim to bestow “true greatness to automotive luxury” remains intact. If so, the Vision V could become a popular limo at red-carpet events the world over. As yet, we cannot comment on the Vision V driving experience, but the current Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the same class should provide a clue. A vehicle with many of the features outlined here will enter production, estimates suggest, in 2026.