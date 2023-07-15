Mattel theme park complete with Barbie Beach House to open in US

Mattel is opening its first theme park in Arizona.

Called Mattel Adventure Park, it will be in Glendale, which is 24km west of the state capital city Phoenix. An opening date has not yet been announced; it was originally supposed to launch this year but has faced setbacks. However, NBC Los Angeles reports it will be finished next year.

The theme park spans 3.5 hectares and will include more than 14,865 square metres of indoor space complete with air conditioning.

The park is set to include a Barbie Beach House experience with a Barbie “flying theatre”, a Dream Closet experience and a three-storey rooftop with pink drinks and snacks.

There will be other activities such as mini golf, laser tag and go-karting, while immersive games such as Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, life-sized Pictionary and oversized Uno cards will also be available. For thrill-seekers, there will be two Hot Wheels roller coasters as well as a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine electric passenger train.

Mattel Adventure Park will be part of the Vai Resort complex, a $1bn project, which is currently also under construction. The resort will have an outdoor concert venue, four hotel towers with more than 1,100 rooms and suites and 12 restaurants on site. It is expected to also open next year.

“Step into the action-packed world of Mattel Adventure Park, the only place where you can get behind the wheel of a lightning-fast Hot Wheels go-kart, join Thomas and Friends on a treasure hunt journey, or enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third-story rooftop of the Barbie Beach House,” the Vai Resort website says.

Barbie film world tour

Although the theme park is still under construction, a film based on the popular doll from Mattel will be released in cinemas this weekend in the US and UK.

Directed by acclaimed actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and Dame Helen Mirren.

The anticipated film was originally supposed to be released in UAE cinemas on Thursday but has been pushed back to August 31, although no reason has been given.