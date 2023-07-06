Barbie release date postponed in UAE cinemas

Fans of the highly anticipated Barbie film, initially due to hit UAE cinemas on July 20, will have to wait another six weeks after the release date was postponed.

Cinema websites now show the "pinktastic picture", which stars Margot Robbie, as screening from August 31.

On Sunday, Vox Cinemas were promoting the release date for the Warner Bros film as July 20 on Twitter. However, their website now lists the date as next month.

No reason has been given for the delay, which pushes the first screenings into the start of the new school term.

This week, state media in Vietnam banned the release of Barbie, due to the inclusion of a map which shows Beijing’s unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea.

The map reportedly depicts the “nine-dash line,” something used on Chinese maps to lay claim to huge areas of the South China Sea. Vietnam is among a number of countries that disagrees with this claim.

Global anticipation

Excitement has been building for the film's release after a heavy publicity push including a real-life Barbie's house in Malibu, California.

Expand Autoplay Airbnb will offer guests a chance to stay in Barbie's Malibu mansion in July. Photo: Hogwash Studios

The property, available on Airbnb, is complete with a roller-skating rink, an open-air disco, a pool slide and a cowboy-themed room all in Barbie's trademark hot pink.

Fans of Barbie, who celebrated her 63rd birthday this year, were given another glimpse of the big-screen debut of their favourite toy in April with the film's trailer.

Directed by acclaimed actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.