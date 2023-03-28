Paul Walker's customised Fast & Furious Nissan GT-R car to go on sale

A car driven by Paul Walker's character in the hit billion-dollar movie franchise Fast & Furious is going on sale.

Auction house Bonhams will host a stand-alone online sale of the 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, which it calls "the most famous modern-day movie cars", from April 28 to May 5.

Walker, who died in 2013 in a car accident, is best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the franchise. He famously drove the car in Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the series, which was released in 2009.

Walker was intimately involved in the customisation of the R34 GT-R, working with Daryl Alison of Kaizo Industries.

The conversion work included the installation of a custom roll cage, a bespoke dashboard-mounted monitor and custom racing bucket seats — which remain in Walker’s seating position today. A Turbonetics intercooler was added to the 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine, twinned with a six-speed manual transmission.

Externally, the GT-R was enhanced with 19 x 11 Volk Racing RE30 wheels and a Nismo NE-1 exhaust. The actor also personally expressed his wish not to drive a "Sticker Bomber" and so the car’s vinyls and other decorations were removed, highlighting the clean, classic lines of the Bayside Blue Skyline.

A car driven by the late Paul Walker's character in Fast & Furious is going on sale. All photo: Bonhams

The GT-R featured extensively in the film, tearing through Los Angeles in a high-stakes street race and being used for smuggling over the Mexican border. The action sequences, including the car being blown up, were carried out by six replica Skyline stunt cars, of which four were GT-T rear-wheel-drive non-turbo models. The body of another was mounted on to an off-road dune buggy for a jump shot and a cut-out body "buck" car mounted on a trailer was used for in-car shots — all dressed to resemble this original GT-R.

“In its iconic Bayside Blue colour, this is unquestionably one of the most notable and covetable vehicles from the most celebrated automotive film franchise of all time," Bonhams said.

“It is an instantly recognisable example of a timeless design, built to the precise personal specification of a most celebrated, and now sadly missed, true enthusiast. This is surely a don’t-miss opportunity for any Skyline enthusiast or a Fast & Furious fan.”

The trailer for Fast X, the 10th film in the franchise, and the first of a planned two-film finale, was released last month.

The Bonhams auction will take place from April 28 to May 5. Price estimates are available on request