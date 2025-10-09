From Sharjah to Billund: Meet the UAE's only Lego Certified Professional

Ever walked by a Lego store and wondered who makes those large sets, which could depict anything from a camel to a Formula One car? Well, the work starts in a quiet warehouse in Sharjah, filled with tubs of colourful plastic bricks.

Hasan Jamal’s love for Lego began in childhood, which has turned into both a profession and a legacy – one that has made him the UAE’s first and only Lego Certified Professional, part of an elite global network of fewer than 25 individuals recognised by the Danish toy giant. These professionals are tasked to create large-scale models, installations and educational projects using Lego bricks.

“I’ve been playing with Lego since I was three years old,” Jamal tells The National. “There was a dark time when I stopped, around my teens, but it found its way back into my life after graduation. My father asked what I wanted as a gift, and I said, a Ferrari Technic model. Since then, Lego has taken up most of the space in my house – and, eventually, my life.”

Now 40, Jamal’s story stretches between Pakistan, Sharjah and the UK. “I’ve lived in the UAE since I was a year and a half old,” he says. “I grew up between Pakistan and the UAE, mainly Sharjah.” By day, he is a financial accountant and auditor, working in his family’s packaging business. By night, and often well into the weekend, he leads intricate builds that turn Lego bricks into art, architecture and cultural storytelling.

Becoming one of Lego’s chosen few

Hasan Jamal's first project after becoming a Lego Certified Professional was to make life-sized Louis Vuitton trunks. Photo: Hasan Jamal

Jamal’s journey to becoming an LCP was not an easy one. Lego rarely opens applications, and when it does, it’s only for specific regions. “Lego posts the opportunity on their website if they have a requirement in a certain region,” Jamal explains. “You submit a business plan, show your builds and go through several rounds of interviews. They assess your credibility and skills before deciding.”

Jamal went through the process in early 2022. “I had interviews in January and February,” he recalls. “Many people from the UAE applied. In March, I got the call – I had been selected.”

That marked the beginning of a two-year probation period. “There were certain restrictions at first,” he says. “But about a year and a half ago, I became fully certified. Now, I can take on projects freely under Lego’s guidelines.”

A debut with Louis Vuitton

His first commission came from one of the world’s most recognisable luxury brands, Louis Vuitton. “It was a massive job – four life-sized trunks, two open and two closed, as well as six smaller jewellery boxes,” Jamal says.

Each trunk contained about 35,000 bricks, assembled entirely by hand. “They were displayed in Dubai Mall, Doha and Louis Vuitton’s Fifth Avenue store in New York. It took about five months from design to installation.”

Jamal designed the pieces with the help of his eldest son. “At that time, it was just me and him. Louis Vuitton shared 3D files with me for the measurements, and I did about 100 hours of digital designing before we started building.”

Millions of bricks, endless possibilities

One of Jamal's biggest projects this year is currently on display in Canada. Photo: Hasan Jamal

Today, Jamal’s Sharjah workspace holds an inventory of about five million Lego pieces. “All sizes, all shapes, all colours,” he says. “We buy directly from Lego’s main factory, so we’re ready for almost any project at any time.”

That readiness has paid off in the years since Louis Vuitton. One of his most ambitious builds came earlier this year, in partnership with Science World in Vancouver. “We built a lunar base, two astronaut figures – one adult, one child – and the human landing system,” he says. “Altogether, it used about 100,000 bricks.”

The exhibition, which launched in Canada, will travel across North America until 2028. “It’s amazing to know that something built here in the UAE is being seen across the world.”

Celebrating Emirati identity

Lego stores in the UAE commissioned Jamal to create sets that celebrate Emirati culture. Photo: Hasan Jamal

Closer to home, Jamal’s builds have become part of the visual landscape of Dubai’s most popular malls. At Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, visitors can spot life-sized Emirati Minifigures proudly on display – one holding a falcon, another dancing and a third carrying a woven basket.

“These were commissioned by Lego’s local office,” he explains. “They wanted to introduce an Emirati Minifigure for the first time. I suggested poses that reflected culture – the dance, the falcon, the traditional basket – and it turned out beautifully.”

For Jamal, representing local heritage through Lego is more than an assignment; it’s a responsibility. “It’s about showing that Lego can tell stories from anywhere in the world,” he says. “It doesn’t just belong to Denmark or America. It can reflect Emirati culture too.”

From wooden ducks to priceless bricks

Beyond his professional work, Jamal is also an avid collector of Lego’s history. “I’ve got a wooden duck from the 1940s, an elephant from the 1950s and some of the first plastic sets from 1949,” he says. “I bought most of them from Billund, Denmark – the home of Lego – or through friends who work there.”

He also owns early Samsonite-made sets from the 1960s, when Lego licensed production in North America. “They’re rare, and they tell the story of how the company evolved,” he says. His personal collection, excluding work inventory, is valued between Dh500,000 and Dh750,000.

Teaching the next generation

Lego isn’t only Jamal’s passion – it’s become a shared family language. His eldest son, now in high school, has taken the interest further. “He started helping me with builds when he was younger,” Jamal says. “At first, it was forced,” he admits with a laugh. “But now he loves it. He’s taken design technology and engineering subjects, and he’s learning 3D design so he can work with me.”

Jamal says that Lego is far more than a toy. It’s a tool for learning, creativity and connection. “In today’s technological world, it helps children understand how things work,” he says. “It gives them the thinking power to design, to problem solve. It plants a seed of engineering in their minds.”

He recalls watching his sons discover the mechanics behind Lego builds. “We were in Denmark recently, where there was a Guinness World Record Lego machine moving balls between platforms using gears. My boys were fascinated – they wanted to build their own version. That’s what Lego does. It inspires curiosity.”

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

COMPANY%20PROFILE%3A %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarthik%20Mahadevan%20and%20Karthik%20Kannan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Netherlands%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%2FAssistive%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204impact%2C%20ABN%20Amro%2C%20Impact%20Ventures%20and%20group%20of%20angels%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

MATCH INFO Qalandars 112-4 (10 ovs) Banton 53 no Northern Warriors 46 all out (9 ovs) Kumara 3-10, Garton 3-10, Jordan 2-2, Prasanna 2-7 Qalandars win by six wickets

Mountain%20Boy %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Start times 5.55am: Wheelchair Marathon Elites 6am: Marathon Elites 7am: Marathon Masses 9am: 10Km Road Race 11am: 4Km Fun Run

Fixtures Friday Leganes v Alaves, 10.15pm; Valencia v Las Palmas, 12.15am Saturday Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad, 8.15pm; Girona v Atletico Madrid, 10.15pm; Sevilla v Espanyol, 12.15am Sunday Athletic Bilbao v Getafe, 8.15am; Barcelona v Real Betis, 10.15pm; Deportivo v Real Madrid, 12.15am Monday Levante v Villarreal, 10.15pm; Malaga v Eibar, midnight

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The major Hashd factions linked to Iran: Badr Organisation: Seen as the most militarily capable faction in the Hashd. Iraqi Shiite exiles opposed to Saddam Hussein set up the group in Tehran in the early 1980s as the Badr Corps under the supervision of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The militia exalts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but intermittently cooperated with the US military. Saraya Al Salam (Peace Brigade): Comprised of former members of the officially defunct Mahdi Army, a militia that was commanded by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and fought US and Iraqi government and other forces between 2004 and 2008. As part of a political overhaul aimed as casting Mr Al Sadr as a more nationalist and less sectarian figure, the cleric formed Saraya Al Salam in 2014. The group’s relations with Iran has been volatile. Kataeb Hezbollah: The group, which is fighting on behalf of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, traces its origins to attacks on US forces in Iraq in 2004 and adopts a tough stance against Washington, calling the United States “the enemy of humanity”. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq: An offshoot of the Mahdi Army active in Syria. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq’s leader Qais al Khazali was a student of Mr Al Moqtada’s late father Mohammed Sadeq Al Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who was killed during Saddam Hussein’s rule. Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba: Formed in 2013 to fight alongside Mr Al Assad’s loyalists in Syria before joining the Hashd. The group is seen as among the most ideological and sectarian-driven Hashd militias in Syria and is the major recruiter of foreign fighters to Syria. Saraya Al Khorasani: The ICRG formed Saraya Al Khorasani in the mid-1990s and the group is seen as the most ideologically attached to Iran among Tehran’s satellites in Iraq. (Source: The Wilson Centre, the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation)

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions