Tag Heuer and Netflix honour F1 driver Ayrton Senna

The extraordinary life and career of the Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna is being immortalised in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/25/menendez-brothers-netflix-true-story-lyle-erik/" target="_blank">Netflix</a> series that will make its debut on November 29. Called <i>Senna</i>, the six-part series stars Gabriel Leone in the title role. It follows the driver's childhood in Brazil, his move to the UK to pursue his racing dream, and finally joining<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/09/timeframe-when-formula-one-cars-hit-the-streets-of-abu-dhabi-to-announce-first-grand-prix/" target="_blank"> Formula 1 </a>and becoming one of the greatest of all time. Known for speeds bordering on reckless, his fearless driving style and an ability to push the car beyond its limits, particularly in the wet, Senna was crowned Formula 1 World Champion in 1988, 1989 and 1991. Over the course of his 10-year career he raced for Toleman, Lotus, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/08/mclaren-w1/" target="_blank">McLaren</a> and Williams teams. His career was cut short in 1994 when he crashed out of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit, Italy. Leading the race, his Williams FW16 car left the track and hit a concrete barrier at more than 210kph. Despite the best efforts of medical teams, he died a few hours later. He was only 34. Now, three decades after his untimely death, his legacy is being revisited by Netflix. Swiss watch maker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/27/black-book-nike-nigo-stella-mccartney-sephora-tag-heuer/" target="_blank">Tag Heuer</a>, for whom Senna became brand ambassador in 1988, has also been deeply involved with the series, including providing the Tag Heuer Senna S/EL Link Chronograph S25.706C, and other watches for historical accuracy. Actor Leone has also been named as an ambassador for the brand. This not Leone's first spell around movies featuring fast cars, having played Alfonso de Portago in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/06/ferrari-review-weak-script-and-dodgy-accents-leave-zippy-biopic-stuck-in-first-gear/" target="_blank">Michael Mann's <i>Ferrari</i></a>, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. To mark the release of Senna, Tag Heuer has also launched a new timepiece, the<i> </i>Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna<i>. </i>The 44mm watch is made from Grade 2 titanium and features a carbon bezel with “Senna” inscribed on it. The tachymeter scale can reach 400kph to capture the precision and speed that defined Senna’s driving. At 9 o’clock, the subdial carries the distinctive logo of the merchandise brand that Senna founded in the early 1990s. Using a double S, it references his full name, Ayrton Senna de Silva, that he shortened to omit the common Brazilian name de Silva. The fluid lines are said to also represent the curves of a racing track chicane, while on this watch it is depicted in vibrant yellow, in a nod to Senna's helmet. The watch comes with sandblasted, architectural lugs and the caseback has a portrait of Senna looking out of his racing helmet etched in place. The skeleton dial, meanwhile, is decorated with a chequered flag, to represent Senna’s many wins. Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna is limited to only 500 pieces. Antoine Pin, chief executive of Tag Heuer, said Ayrton Senna "marked the world of motorsports, both on the track and in life." "With the launch of the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna, we celebrate his enduring spirit and inspire future generations of champions just as he inspired us," Mr Pin said. "This timepiece embodies the passion and precision that defined his remarkable journey.” <i>Senna will premiere on Netflix on November 29</i>