Cristiano Ronaldo unveils Jacob & Co luxury watch collection

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo </a>has become one of the biggest brands on the planet and the Portuguese megastar added another jewel to his growing portfolio by unveiling a luxury watch collection with Jacob & Co. Ronaldo is currently busy with his national team, having enjoyed a solid start to the Saudi Pro League season with Al Nassr. It was Ronaldo who ushered in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/cristiano-ronaldo-dedicates-big-win-to-al-nassr-fans-as-coach-stefano-pioli-enjoys-dream-start/" target="_blank">new era in the kingdom </a>after his move to Saudi football and now seems the right time to celebrate another successful chapter in the 39-year-old’s career. Ronaldo unveiled two special limited-edition watches – Flight of CR7 and Heart of CR7 – in collaboration with the reputed watch makers. “I've always dreamt of having my own watch collection. The @jacobandco Flight of CR7 & the Heart of CR7 takes inspiration from some of my most iconic moments on the field. I hope you like them as much as I do,” Ronaldo said in a post on social media. Ronaldo has been highly sought-after by luxury brands throughout his career. Earlier, he was a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer. The Portuguese superstar joins a select group of sports icons to have a special collaboration with watch makers. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/10/10/rafael-nadal-announces-retirement-from-tennis-after-some-difficult-years/" target="_blank">Tennis legend Rafael Nadal</a> has had one of the most fruitful associations with chronographers. Richard Mille and Nadal become synonymous in the world of sports after the Spanish great wore their distinct time pieces on court. The two have been developing watches together since 2010 resulting in a total of 11 models. Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the world of luxury. IWC Schaffhausen unveiled a timepiece in collaboration with the seven-time world champion. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has also has a unique watch in his name. Luxury watch maker Audemars Piguet launched a limited-edition piece with the legendary batsman.