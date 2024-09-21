Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 'big win' to Al Nassr fans as coach Stefano Pioli enjoys dream start

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> enjoyed a memorable night in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League </a>as Al Nassr defeated Al Ettifaq 3-0 and gave Stefano Pioli victory in his first game as coach of the club on Friday. Ronaldo had missed Al Nassr’s 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League with Al Shorta of Iraq on Monday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/15/cristiano-ronaldo-to-miss-al-nassrs-asian-champions-league-opener-with-illness/" target="_blank">due to a viral infection</a>. The Portuguese star fired home from the penalty spot after 33 minutes for his third goal of the season. In the second half, Salem Al Najdi and Anderson Talisca added to the scoreline. After the match, Ronaldo took to platform X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the win. "Great team effort. Big win tonight - this one's for the fans," he wrote in his post. The defeat was the first this season for Al Ettifaq but the team coached by Steven Gerrard remained third with Al Nassr fourth. Pioli, who led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, was appointed on Wednesday to succeed Luis Castro. The Portuguese coach was dismissed the previous day after Al Nassr’s slow start to the season with just one win in three league games. "Pioli is Nassrawi," Al Nassr said a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "We welcome Stefano Pioli as our new coach." The Italian, 58, was AC Milan boss from October 2019 to May 2024 and oversaw the club's Serie A title-winning campaign in 2022. Prior to his near five-year stint at the Rossoneri, Pioli coached Italian sides including Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Lazio and Bologna. He started his managerial career in 2003 with Salernitana and had worked exclusively in his native Italy up until his appointment by Al Nassr. His Portuguese predecessor Castro was the third coach to depart Al Nassr since Ronaldo's groundbreaking arrival in early 2023. Meanwhile, two goals from Ivan Toney helped Jeddah club Al Ahli beat Damac 4-2. Toney, signed from Premier League club Brentford <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">in August</a>, made the opener for Gabri Veiga before scoring his first goals since the move to Saudi. Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored the other. Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are first and second in the standings and meet on Saturday.