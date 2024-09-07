England captain Harry Kane trains with teammates ahead of their match against Republic of Ireland. Reuters
England captain Harry Kane trains with teammates ahead of their match against Republic of Ireland. Reuters

Sport

Football

Harry Kane: Cristiano Ronaldo is the benchmark

England captain hopes to emulate Portuguese by playing well into his late thirties

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

September 07, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal