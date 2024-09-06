Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring against Croatia in their Uefa Nations League Group A match at the Stadio da Luz in Lisbon. It was the 900th goal of his career. EPA

Sport

Football

'Unique milestone': Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal

Ronaldo scores what proved to be winning goal in Uefa Nations League victory over Croatia

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

September 06, 2024

