'Unique milestone': Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his prolific career on Thursday as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the Uefa Nations League. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Ronaldo</a> struck in the 34th minute at the Stadio da Luz in Lisbon to put Portugal 2-0 up after Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock on seven minutes. It is the latest milestone in an incredible career for Ronaldo, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Riyadh giants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/23/cristiano-ronaldo-left-frustrated-despite-scoring-in-al-nassrs-spl-season-opener/" target="_blank">Al Nassr</a>. He is the only player in history to reach 900 goals. “It means a lot," Ronaldo said after the match. “It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally.” In the celebration, Ronaldo raised his hands to his face and dropped to his knees. “It was emotional because it’s a milestone,” he said. “It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It’s a unique milestone in my career.” It was the 131st goal of his international career – also a record. There had been speculation that Ronaldo <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/06/will-cristiano-ronaldo-retire-from-international-football/" target="_blank">would call time on his international career </a>following a disappointing showing at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old striker did not score a goal in either regulation or extra time in Germany – the first international tournament he had failed to score at since his debut at Euro 2004 – as Portugal exited at the quarter-final stage to France on penalties. Portugal next host Scotland, who lost 3-2 to Poland at Hampden Park, with the visitors grabbing the victory thanks to a 97th-minute Nicola Zalewski penalty. Poland had been 2-0 up as Sebastian Szymanski gave them an early lead and captain Robert Lewandowski added a penalty just before the break. However, Billy Gilmour pulled one back for League A newcomers Scotland moments after the restart, and Scott McTominay equalised before Roma's Zalewski sneaked his spot-kick under Angus Gunn deep into stoppage time. Spain were held by Serbia in the Nations League on in their first game since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/lamine-yamal-says-winning-euro-2024-best-birthday-gift-as-spain-usher-in-new-era/" target="_blank">winning Euro 2024</a>. Eight of Spain's starting line-up in their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/euro-2024-depth-diversity-and-unity-fuel-spains-historic-triumph/" target="_blank">Euro 2024 final victory over England</a> almost two months ago were on the field at kick off against Serbia in Belgrade. Among them was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lamine-yamal/" target="_blank">Lamine Yamal</a>, with the Barcelona prodigy just one of the Spain players to be denied by home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. Luis de la Fuente's team are also the reigning Nations League champions having won the most recent edition of the tournament last year. They will now hope to register their first victory in League A, Group 4 when they travel to face Switzerland in Geneva on Sunday. The Swiss lost 2-0 to Denmark on Thursday, with Patrick Dorgu and captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scoring late goals for the home side in Copenhagen. Switzerland finished the match with nine men as both Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka were sent off in the second half.