Khalid Al Dhanhani celebrates scoring UAE's second goal in their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Qatar at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on September 5, 2024. Reuters

Paulo Bento urges focus on task against Iran after UAE’s stunning win in Qatar

Thrilling comeback against the champions of Asia deserves celebrating, but coach wants his side ready for Tuesday’s challenge in Al Ain

Paul Radley
Doha

September 06, 2024

