What do the UAE need to do to qualify for 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Asia’s convoluted World Cup qualification process continues when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/05/paulo-bento-warns-against-expecting-instant-success-from-new-look-uae/" target="_blank">the UAE face Qatar in Doha</a> on Thursday evening. Plenty of matches have been played to get to this point, and there are still many to go. But at least there is something tangible to aim for at this stage. With 18 teams left, there are eight places for the main event in the United States, Mexico and Canada to play for. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/30/junior-ndiaye-and-mackenzie-hunt-call-ups-mark-new-chapter-for-uae-football/" target="_blank">The UAE know</a> that if they finish in the top two of their six-team group, a first World Cup appearance since 1990 will be theirs. Fail to do that, and they still have a chance to make it, but things get a little complicated. The third round of Asian qualifying involves 18 teams, split into three groups as follows. <b>Group A (world rankings in brackets)</b> Iran (20) Qatar (34) Uzbekistan (61) UAE (69) Kyrgyzstan (102) North Korea (110) <b>Group B</b> South Korea (23) Iraq (55) Jordan (68) Oman (76) Palestine (96) Kuwait (136) Group C Japan (18) Australia (24) Saudi Arabia (56) Bahrain (80) China (87) Indonesia (133) The top two teams of each group qualify directly for the World Cup. The fifth and six placed sides are out – but those finishing third and fourth remain in with a shout. The six sides who finish third or fourth in the groups are then split into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play against each other once in a centralised venue. The winners of each group qualify for the World Cup. Still, there is yet another safety net for those who don’t top the groups. The runners-up of each three-team group face each other home and away in a two-leg play-off. Even then, the winners are not quite able to book their flights to the main event in the United States, Mexico and Canada. If things seem complicated so far, then it goes even more weird right at the last. The winner of the two-team play-off will be Asia’s representative at an inter-confederation play-off tournament. That competition will involve six teams – one from each continental confederation apart from Europe, plus one additional team from the confederation of the host country – to decide the last two World Cup places. Two of the teams will be seeded based on the Fifa rankings. The seeded teams will play the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams. Make sense? Today, v Qatar at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, 8pm kick off (UAE time). Tuesday, v Iran at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, 8pm kick off. <a href="https://www.ticketmaster.ae/artist/fifa-world-cup-2026-asian-qualifiers-uae-vs-ir-iran-tickets/1315033" target="_blank">Tickets available here</a>. October 10, v North Korea at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. October 15, v Uzbekistan at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent. November 14, v Kyrgyzstan at home. November 19, v Qatar at home. March 20, 2025, v Iran away. March 25, 2025, v North Korea away. June 5, 2025, v Uzbekistan at home. June 10, 2025, v Kyrgyzstan away. There are two clear standout teams in the UAE’s group. Iran are the highest-ranked side, while Qatar have won back-to-back Asian Cups and are motivated by showing the world what they are really capable of after their underwhelming display in their home World Cup in 2022. Uzbekistan are the next highest-ranked side, leaving UAE fourth in the pecking order at the start of the group. However, the rest would be unwise to underestimate the national team. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/04/can-influx-of-new-players-transform-uae-football/" target="_blank">They have a new-look squad</a> ahead of the start of the campaign. If they don’t know what to expect from themselves, then how can their rivals? “It is going to be a long race and journey, and nothing will be decided in the first two games,” Paulo Bento, the UAE coach, said.