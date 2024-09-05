Paulo Bento leads the UAE into the 2026 World Cup qualifying third round, starting away to Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Paulo Bento leads the UAE into the 2026 World Cup qualifying third round, starting away to Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

What do the UAE need to do to qualify for 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada?

The national team begin the next phase of Asia’s exhaustive qualifying process when they face previous hosts Qatar in Doha

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 05, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal