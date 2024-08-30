Mackenzie Hunt, who plays his club football in England with League Two side Fleetwood Town, has been called up to the UAE squad for their upcoming 2024 World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Fleetwood Town/Adam Gee Pics
Mackenzie Hunt, who plays his club football in England with League Two side Fleetwood Town, has been called up to the UAE squad for their upcoming 2024 World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Fleetwood Town/Adam Gee Pics

Junior Ndiaye and Mackenzie Hunt call ups mark new chapter for UAE football

Squad for World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and Iran include players from English and French leagues

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

August 30, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

