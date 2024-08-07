Former Dubai-schoolboy Mackenzie Hunt in action in a pre-season friendly for his new club, Fleetwood Town, against Hearts. Photo: Fleetwood Town/Adam Gee Pics
Sport

Football

From Everton to Fleetwood Town … to the UAE? Mackenzie Hunt eyes national team call-up

Former Dubai schoolboy was released by his boyhood club after being on the bench 20 times in the Premier League last season. Now he wants to get cracking on his pro career

Paul Radley
07 August, 2024

