Sport

Football

Euro 2024: Depth, diversity and unity fuel Spain's historic triumph

All corners of nation represented in squad that rose to every challenge placed in front of them in Germany

author image
Ian Hawkey
London

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Euro 2024: Depth, diversity and unity fuel Spain's historic triumph

Euro 2024 team of the tournament: Yamal, Williams and Fabian shine

Messi tears turn to joy as Argentina win Copa America

Spain's Lamine Yamal says winning Euro 2024 'best birthday gift'

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space