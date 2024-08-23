Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated despite scoring in Al Nassr's SPL season opener

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo </a>continued his fine scoring form but endured another frustrating outing at the start of the 2024-25 season as Al Nassr settled for a draw in their<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank"> Saudi Pro League</a> opener against Al Raed. Ronaldo got Nassr off to a brilliant start on Thursday night as he put the hosts ahead with a stunning header in the 34th minute, leaping high off the ground and powering the ball home from Sadio Mane's cross. However, despite dominating most of the game, Nassr could not find a way past Al Raed's defence, and were then pushed on to the backfoot when Mohammed Fouzair equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot early in the second half. Ronaldo was visibly upset as his third goal in three games this season went in vain. He also reached the milestone of 50 goals in 48 games in the SPL. It has been a familiar tale for Ronaldo, who earlier saw his wait for his first domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia continue when Nassr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/18/cristiano-ronaldo-goal-in-vain-as-al-hilal-thrash-al-nassr-in-saudi-super-cup-final/" target="_blank">lost to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup</a>. There as well, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the opening goal just before halftime in the season's curtain raiser between<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/12/neymar-impatient-to-be-back-on-pitch-after-al-hilal-clinch-saudi-pro-league-title/" target="_blank"> Saudi Pro League champions Hilal </a>and runners-up Nassr. However, the 39 year-old forward could only watch as Hilal netted four times in a 17-minute span in the second half, with former Newcastle and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic getting two goals to give the league champion a second successive Super Cup victory. Nassr will have to turn things around quickly if they wish to end the dominance of Riyadh rivals Hilal. Hilal won the title last season with 31 wins and three draws, finishing 14 points clear of second placed Nassr. Hilal could be even more dangerous this season with their star signing Neymar expected to make a long-awaited return from injury. The Brazilian superstar made only five appearances for the Riyadh club before sustaining a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/10/19/al-hilal-dealt-major-blow-as-neymar-faces-months-on-sidelines-with-ruptured-acl/" target="_blank">serious left knee injury</a> while playing in a World Cup qualifier in October. “Neymar’s return is highly anticipated by our players,” defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who signed from Chelsea last year, said. “We know that there is still a little bit of waiting due to his injury but people will see a great Neymar. He still has this motivation when we see him in training.” Neymar returned to training last month and, according to local media, could start playing again in September.