Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from international football?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is widely expected to retire from international football following their 5-3 shoot-out defeat to France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Friday.

It was a disappointing tournament for the 39-year-old striker, who failed to score in open play having missed a penalty against Slovenia in the last 16.

His only successful contributions both from the penalty spot in shoot-outs – the 3-0 win over Slovenia in the last 16 and Portugal's first spot kick against Frane in their quarter-final loss.

“Everything is too raw,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, when asked if that was Ronaldo's last game for his country. “We are suffering a defeat as a team – there are no individual decisions at this point.”

It was a record sixth and final European Championship for Ronaldo. He ended the match consoling fellow veteran Pepe as the 41-year-old defender cried on his captain's shoulder.

“We need to go through this moment of our loss, which is very painful,” Pepe said.

Ronaldo, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, has yet to comment on his international future.

Here is a factbox on Ronaldo's international career.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo consoles teammate Pepe following the penalty shoot-out loss to France. Getty

Early days

* Born February 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.

* Represented Portugal in youth football since 2001.

* Made his senior team debut in 2003, age 18.

* Played for Portugal in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens at age 19.

* Played youth club football at Nacional before joining Sporting in 2002.

International career

* Ronaldo has represented Portugal in six European Championships and four World Cup tournaments.

* Ronaldo holds the all-time record for most international goals with 130 for Portugal and is the country's most-capped player with 212 appearances.

* At the 2004 and 2016 European Championships, he helped Portugal reach the final and won the tournament in 2016.

* Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 age 21, scoring his first World Cup goal in a game against Iran.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal kisses the Henri Delaunay trophy to celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France in Paris, France. All photos by Getty Images

* Portugal reached the 2006 World Cup semi-finals, which is their best performance at the tournament in Ronaldo's career.

* In 2018 Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match.

* He led Portugal to victory in the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2019.

* In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo became the first and only male player to score in five consecutive editions of the tournament with a total of eight goals.

Euro milestones

* Ronaldo marked his European Championship debut against Greece in June 2004 with a goal.

* His overall total of 14 goals is the most at the Euros. France great Michel Platini is in second place with nine.

* Ronaldo was top scorer at the 2012 and 2020 Euros and won the Silver Boot in 2016.

* Having played in every Euros since 2004, Ronaldo holds the record for most tournament appearances and is the only player to score at five in a row. Portugal teammate Pepe and Croatia's Luka Modric are joint-second with five tournament appearances.

* Ronaldo has played 30 matches at the Euros, the most of any player. Portugal teammate Pepe is second with 23.