Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in five games for Al Nassr so far this season. Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in five games for Al Nassr so far this season. Reuters

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener with illness

Portuguese forward will be absent for the trip to Baghdad, where the Riyadh club play Al Shorta on Monday

Jon Turner

September 15, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal