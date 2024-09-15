Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener with illness

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> will miss Al Nassr's opening Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq on Monday due to a viral infection, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Sunday. Nassr begin their campaign in the rebranded Asian Champions League Elite with a trip to face the Iraqi league champions in Baghdad but will do so without their captain and star player. "Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection," the club said in a statement released on social media. "Team's doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at his place. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish a speedy recovery to our captain." Ronaldo's illness comes shortly after a historic international break, which saw the Portuguese forward reach, and then surpass, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/06/unique-milestone-cristiano-ronaldo-scores-900th-career-goal/" target="_blank">900-career goals milestone</a>. He was honoured by Nassr with a commemorative jersey emblazoned with 'GOAT 900' ahead of the SPL game against Al Ahli on Friday, while fans unfurled a giant tifo to celebrate their captain. The 39-year-old forward's absence from the Champions League opener is a setback to Nassr after an indifferent start to the league season, which has seen the Riyadh club draw two of their first three matches to give defending champions Al Hilal, who have won all three of their games, an early lead in the title race. Nassr came up second-best to their city rivals in both the league and King's Cup last season, although it was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/04/cristiano-ronaldo-hails-one-of-the-best-seasons-of-career-after-setting-saudi-record/" target="_blank">record-breaking campaign for Ronaldo</a>, whose 35 goals were the most scored in a single SPL term. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has four goals in five games so far this season, including two in the Saudi Super Cup, which Nassr also lost to Hilal. Aiming to progress further than last season's quarter-final, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Al Ain, Nassr are one of 24 clubs competing in the new-look Champions League. Asia's leading continental competition remains divided into West and East, but instead of the traditional groups of four, this year's tournament group stage will be a 12-team league, with the top eight advancing to the Round of 16. Clubs from West and East will then meet from the quarter-finals stage. Al Ain return to defend their crown and the UAE side will begin their campaign with a home game against Qatar's Al Sadd on Monday. Al Wasl are the only other Adnoc Pro League club in the competition after Shabab Al Ahli were defeated in the final round play-off.