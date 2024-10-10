Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after 'some difficult years'

Tennis great <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rafael-nadal/" target="_blank">Rafael Nadal</a> has announced he has decided to retire from professional tennis. The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 Grand Slam titles including 14 at the French Open, made the announcement in a video message on social media. "Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," Nadal said in the video. "The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations." Nadal revealed he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final in November. "It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life everything has a beginning and an end. "I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup representing my country. It's closing the circle because one of my first joys was the final in Sevilla in 2004." The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from November 19-24. Nadal will retire as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Spaniard ends his two decades as a professional with 92 titles. He dominated the French Open where he won 14 of his majors, his first arriving just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, his last in 2022 that made him the event's oldest champion. In fact, he lost just three times in 115 matches at Roland Garros. Nadal was also a four-time champion at the US Open and a two-time winner at the Australian Open, his first triumph coming in 2009; his second 13 years later. Nadal also won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010 despite grass considered to be his mosy challenging surface. His five-set victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 championship match, which ended in almost complete darkness at the All England Club, is widely regarded as the greatest Slam final ever played. Nadal claimed a career Golden Slam when he took Olympic Games gold in 2008. He also won five Davis Cups. Nadal was a five-time year-end world No1 and never left the top 10 from 2005 until March this year. Despite his record-breaking career, Nadal was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/01/rafael-nadal-hints-career-will-soon-be-over-after-paris-olympics-doubles-exit/" target="_blank">plagued by injuries </a>owing to his all-action, high-intensity style. Ankle, wrist, knee, elbow and abdominal problems caused him to sit out 18 Grand Slam tournaments and withdraw mid-event on five occasions at the majors. At the 2022 French Open, he admitted that his title charge would not have been possible without daily pain-killing injections in his foot. His body began to feel the strain even more as the years went on. An abdominal strain forced him out of Wimbledon where he made the semi-finals. He then suffered a hip injury at the Australian Open the following January as he crashed out in the second round. It was his earliest exit at the majors in seven years. Nadal was beginning to sense the writing was on the wall at the 2022 Laver Cup in London when he played alongside Federer in the Swiss great's final tournament. The two men wept and even grasped each other's hands as the Federer era ended. "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too," said Nadal. And now, Nadal is also departing the tennis scene. Andy Murray also recently retired from tennis after long-standing fitness issues. That means Novak Djokovic is the only remaining member of the 'fab four' of men's tennis still active.