McLaren W1: 1,275hp hybrid unveiled as company's fastest road car

McLaren has introduced the W1, a 1,275hp plug-in hybrid that aims to build on the legacy of the Ultimate Series, also known as the 1 Series. Previous flagship models, designed to showcase the pinnacle of McLaren's technology and design – so-called halo cars – include the F1, which arrived three decades ago and was once the fastest production car in the world, followed by the now 12-year-old McLaren P1. The W1 takes the P1's place at the top of the Ultimate Series. Although it is just being revealed to the public, potential customers were given an early preview. Only 399 units will be produced, and all have already been ordered. The performance statistics are staggering: the W1 accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 2.7 seconds, reaching 200kph in 5.8 seconds and 300kph in 12.7 seconds. This makes itMcLaren's fastest-accelerating and road-legal vehicle in history. The W1 is powered by a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a hybrid system, making it distinct from McLaren’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/06/18/mclaren-artura-spider-road-test/" target="_blank">Artura</a> hybrid V6 or the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/05/02/mclaren-750s-yas-marina-circuit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">750S</a>’s V8. Weighing in at just under 1.4 tonnes, the manufacturer says it has an unmatched power-to-weight ratio of 911PS per tonne, the highest of any McLaren. All this power is sent to the rear wheels, as McLaren opted not to include the front-wheel drive assistance many of its competitors have integrated. The aim is to offer an exhilarating driving experience but with that much power, the 399 fortunate owners will need skill behind the wheel. “We are again pushing the boundaries of real supercar performance with an epic hybrid powertrain,” said McLaren Automotive chief executive Michael Leiters. “This allows us to engineer a supreme track driving experience from the same car that gives unparalleled driving enjoyment on the road." In terms of aerodynamics, the W1 introduces several firsts for a road-legal McLaren, including an Active Long Tail rear wing, which extends by 300mm. Multiple patents have been filed for the car’s aerodynamic innovations. This is typical for "halo" cars, which showcase a brand’s technological and design capabilities. McLaren is also demonstrating lessons learned from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/" target="_blank">Formula One</a> racing, as the engineering team behind the W1 has contributed to 16 McLaren Formula One World Championship titles in both driver and constructor categories. Despite being sold out the car is officially launching on Sunday, which is a significant date for the manufacturer. Fifty years ago to the day, McLaren won the Constructors' Championship with drivers Emerson Fittipaldi, Denny Hulme, and Mike Hailwood. History may be set to repeat itself as McLaren <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/05/02/mclaren-750s-yas-marina-circuit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">currently leads</a> this season's constructors' standings with six races left, with what promises to be a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi. McLaren is known for its dramatic designs, both inside and out, and the W1 is no exception. Its signature anhedral doors open upward, revealing roof recesses and lower front openings that make cabin access easier. The interior is spacious and the lightweight philosophy extends even to the sun visors, which are just 3mm thick and made from carbon fibre. Adding to the cockpit feel, the start/stop button, gear selection, race mode switches and window controls are all overhead. But don’t worry – amid all the performance there’s still room for a cupholder.