A model wears the 18th century necklace once owned by the Marchioness of Anglesey. It is presently on display in Dubai. Photo: Sotheby's
A model wears the 18th century necklace once owned by the Marchioness of Anglesey. It is presently on display in Dubai. Photo: Sotheby's

Lifestyle

Luxury

Fit for a monarch, rare and magnificent jewels go on display at Sotheby's Dubai

Selection of unique and historical pieces go on show ahead of auctions in New York and Geneva

Sarah Maisey

October 28, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender