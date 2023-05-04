Diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth sells for £70,000 at auction

A diamond brooch by Garrard & Co given by Queen Elizabeth II to one of her coronation maids of honour has fetched £69,850 ($88,000) during an auction marking King Charles III’s own coronation.

The piece was given to Lady Moyra Campbell, who was the daughter of the fourth Duke of Abercorn.

Lady Moyra had known the late queen since childhood, having been a member of the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides formed in 1937 for the then-Princess Elizabeth.

She also wore the brooch to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2012.

Garrard held the position of crown jewellers between 1843 and 2007, making pieces such as the Attallah Cross, which was worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, and sold earlier this year by Sotheby’s to reality star Kim Kardashian for £163,000.

The recent sale by Sotheby’s celebrated eight centuries of royal history.

A letter written by Catherine Parr to her brother announcing her marriage to Henry VIII in 1543 also sold for £38,100.

The wedding ceremony had taken place on July 12 in the Queen’s Closet at Hampton Court Palace and was attended by 18 people.

The couple immediately started on the court’s summer progress and the letter was written from the first stop, Oatlands Palace in Surrey.

A replica set of the British crown jewels — made of gilt metal, paste stones, simulant pearls, velvet and imitation ermine trim — sold for £33,020.

Also among the auction lots was a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild with a label designed by the king, which sold for £11,430.

The 2004 vintage marked the centenary of the Entente Cordiale concluded by Britain and France in 1904.