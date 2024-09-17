The Cartier Tank Must comes in at a trim 32.6mm. Photo: Cartier
Inside the trend towards smaller watches for men

All hands point to a new era away from the chunky cases that have dominated the industry for years

Francesca Fearon

September 17, 2024

