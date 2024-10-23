The sculpture is in a 'remarkable state of preservation' despite its 1,200-year history, experts said. Getty Images
Ancient sculpture from Umayyad era fetches £4.2 million at Sotheby's auction

Bronze buck has two lines of Arabic Kufic inscriptions on its body

Razmig Bedirian
October 23, 2024

