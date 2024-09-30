Unusually, the Umayyad-era bronze buck is signed with the name of the maker and previous owner. Photo: Sotheby's
Unusually, the Umayyad-era bronze buck is signed with the name of the maker and previous owner. Photo: Sotheby's

Culture

Art & Design

Yours for £3 million: Ancient bronze buck on display Dubai

Sotheby's to put sculpture - one of Islamic art's earliest pieces - under the hammer next month

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 30, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit