The Venice Biennale alternates between focusing on art and architecture each year. EPA
What is it like to work for National Pavilion UAE at Venice Biennale?

With intern applications open for next year, four alumni discuss important lessons and advise how to stand out

Razmig Bedirian
September 23, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

