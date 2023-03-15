Saudi Heritage Commission finds rare Umayyad coin from early Islamic era

Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission announced on Wednesday that an Umayyad coin dating to the year 85 AH has been discovered in the Halit archaeological site in Dawadimi Province in Riyadh.

The Heritage Commission said the recent discoveries confirm the importance of the site as one of the most important mining settlements, which was of high importance in the early Islamic era.

The coin was discovered during the excavation project for the Halit archaeological site in Dawadimi Province, among several other important discoveries.

During the excavation, finds included a mithqal, used for measuring precious metals, early Arabic writing and a “settlement market”, featuring adjoining rooms with side entrances next to a mosque, which was also recently discovered.

The Halit archaeological site highlights the role of the Arabian Peninsula during the Umayyad period and has an integrated structure.

The site was earlier called Maadan Al Najadi and belonged to the sons of Najad bin Musa bin Saad bin Abi Waqqas.