Gold coin from Umayyad Caliphate could fetch more than £1m at UK auction

A gold coin from the Umayyad Caliphate could be sold for more than £1 million ($1.1m) when it goes under the hammer in the UK later this month.

The Umayyad Caliphate ruled a large part of what is now the Middle East from 660 to 750.

Although coins from the period are common, the Arabic phrase inscribed on the dinar is said to be rare.

“Ma’din Amir Al Mu’minin”, meaning Commander of the Faithful, is the formal title of the ruler of the Muslim community.

The coin was in use for about three years, said the Classical Numismatic Group (CNG), which is organising the auction.

The CNG says it is the first coin from the years 711-712, corresponding to the 93rd year of the Hijrah, to come up for auction.

The coin is predicted to fetch £700,000 but could go for more than £1 million, the group said.

“The small, remarkable Umayyad dinars … are small, beautiful, astonishingly rare historical documents,” said Stephen Lloyd, a specialist in Islamic coins at the CNG.

He added that evidence points to the coins being “only ever struck in small quantities, which is consistent with their great rarity today”.

The coin also refers to the sixth Umayyad caliph, Al Walid I.

He conquered north-west Africa, Spain and lower Central Asia and also built Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and the Great Mosque of Damascus.

The coin will be offered at CNG’s Islamic auction in London on October 27.