Why are Abu Dhabi's public spaces being painted with street art?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/02/abu-dhabi-bus-shelters-get-a-street-art-makeover/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Canvas</a> is being expanded to decorate more public spaces across the capital with artworks that celebrate UAE heritage and culture. The initiative is organised by the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/25/abu-dhabi-signs-deals-to-boost-launch-of-air-taxi-services/" target="_blank"> Department of Municipalities and Transport</a>, and commissions artists living in the UAE to produce the works. Abu Dhabi Canvas has already adorned several areas, including murals on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and the Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, as well as vibrant bus stops on Corniche Street, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street and Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street. As part of the expansion plan, five Emirati artists will be transforming several walls, pedestrian crossings and utility boxes in the Rabdan area. Each of the artists will draw from different aspects of local culture. Abdulla Al Mansouri will present works showing the Arabic coffee pot and cup as a motif. Mohamed Al Jneibi, meanwhile, will transform two crosswalks with horses and geometric designs. Ahmad Al Ali’s work will feature abstractions of falcons and elements reflecting pearl diving, astronomy and education. Mohammed Al Shamsi will depict a traditional dhow across several works. Finally, Aysha Al Hamrani will feature traditional motifs, including falcons, gazelles and palm trees. The initiative will also decorate Abu Dhabi’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/11/abu-dhabi-to-build-rest-hubs-for-delivery-riders-this-year/" target="_blank">Delivery Riders Hubs</a>, which are service points for delivery personnel fitted with air-conditioning, drinking water and phone charging facilities. This part of the project will begin with implementing four pieces that were selected from among 1,000 artworks created by students. The works were featured earlier this year at the National Art Expressions exhibition at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/24/the-shot-exhibition-at-manarat-al-saadiyat-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>. The Abu Dhabi Canvas expansion comes as part of a collaboration between DMT and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/18/aldar-and-mubadala-to-manage-abu-dhabi-real-estate-assets-worth-more-than-81bn-in-a-new-deal/" target="_blank">Mubadala Foundation</a>, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2024/01/03/abu-dhabis-maan-outlines-plans-for-how-businesses-can-care-for-the-less-fortunate/" target="_blank">Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an</a>, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/08/adek-awards-dh36-million-to-abu-dhabis-best-schools/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge</a>. “Through our partnership the Mubadala Foundation and ADEK, we will further enhance our city’s public spaces by infusing art into everyday infrastructures,” said Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at DMT. “These projects aim to create additional vibrant, engaging spaces that resonate with our community and reflect our shared values through the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative while celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.”