Abu Dhabi to build rest hubs for delivery riders this year

Abu Dhabi will be introducing rest stations for food delivery riders from September, the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced.

The rest areas will provide air conditioning, seating, water and parking spots for riders to help avoid traffic fines.

The Delivery Riders Hub initiative was launched with the aim of providing "a suitable and motivating working environment for delivery drivers by providing safe spaces, shaded waiting areas with comfortable seating, air conditioning and drinking water facilities", said Hamad Al Mutawa, the department's lead infrastructure developer.

“The project reflects the department’s commitment to enhancing the public appearance of Abu Dhabi city and improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the emirate’s community," he added.

"By investing in improving the working conditions of bike drivers, we contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a smart and inclusive city for all."

The stations will also help to reduce delivery times, as they will be located near several restaurants and cafes.

The rest stops, which can each accommodate between 10-15 people, will also generate revenue for the department by being used for advertising and various promotions.

The announcement came days after the emirate's Joint Committee for Traffic Safety launched solar-powered rest areas for Talabat riders, while Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority issued the construction of three rest stops for delivery riders in March.

In addition to rest station projects, Dubai riders have also benefitted from free health check-ups through the Riders' Corner Initiative.