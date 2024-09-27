Black Book: The latest from Nike x Nigo, Stella McCartney, Youth to the People and Tag Heuer

Every week <i>The National</i>'s Luxury magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cosmetics. <b>Youth to the People</b> The world of skincare trends is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/02/12/skincare-trends-flooding-cycling-mushrooms-and-ice-ball-routines-are-on-the-rise/" target="_blank">always evolving</a>. For an interesting superfood meets science take, look no further than Californian skincare brand Youth to the People, which has just landed in the Middle East at Sephora. The range was inspired by the skincare routine of founding cousins Joe Cloyes and Greg Gonzalez's grandmother. It looks to use unconventional ingredients like superfoods and cold press extracts in its recipes. <b>Nike x Nigo</b> After many rumours, Nigo, the Japanese designer behind Kenzo and A Bathing Ape, has finally announced a collaboration with Nike for Air Force 3 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/shoes/" target="_blank">trainers </a>and a line of clothing. Called the Blue Void, the trainers are low rise and in primary colours of red, yellow and green on white or black. It references some of Nigo’s favourite films with graphics on the tongue and heel, and is bound to make an impact with collectors. Ahead of the launch, Nigo released an anime short about the tie-up that nods to Transformers, Power Rangers and Akira cartoons. “The AF3 is a hidden masterpiece that I remember loving at the time,” said Nigo of the project. "Through my first collaboration with Nike, I want to reintroduce everyone to its magnificence." As well as the new trainer, there is a varsity jacket and a range of hoodies, that mix the name Nigo with the Nike swoosh. <b>Stella McCartney</b> Hollywood star Eva Mendes and British singer-songwriter Raye are the faces of Stella McCartney's autumn/winter collection. As a brand known to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/12/01/stella-mccartney-talks-sustainability-and-accountability-ahead-of-cop28/" target="_blank">focus on sustainability</a>, free of animal products since launching more than two decades ago, Mendes wears a trench coat in vegan leather that has been embossed to look like crocodile hide. Raye meanwhile, wears a shaggy coat that looks like Mongolian wool, but is not. Aimed at the small space where luxury overlaps with cruelty-free, McCartney has been a lone voice for better practices for years. Now Mendes joins Kendal Jenner in working with the designer. <b>Tag Heuer</b> The new limited-edition Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green, part of the Racing Monaco series, nods to the colours of the British teams, most noticeably as the second's hand and the marker for 12 o'clock. In keeping with the racing theme, the dial is in sunray brushed silver to echo the dashboards of the 1920s and '30s racing cars. Made in titanium, the 39mm case is robust but extremely lightweight and is compact enough to fit in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/17/inside-the-trend-towards-smaller-watches-for-men/" target="_blank">new trend towards smaller watches</a>.