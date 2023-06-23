Which handheld gaming console is right for you – Switch, Steam Deck or iPad?

From the early days of the Nintendo Game & Watch, all the way to the Steam Deck, on-the-go gaming has come a long way. And there's no sign of it slowing down.

At Sony’s PlayStation showcase last month, the company announced a new portable device that links with the PS5 console – allowing players to access their game libraries remotely. Dubbed Project Q, the device is the latest portable gaming system, and will be Sony’s third offering after the PlayStation Portable in 2004 and the PlayStation Vita in 2011.

Nintendo has dominated the portable market since it released the Game Boy in 1989, and all its iterations since have made a mark.

Despite its age, if the recent Nintendo Direct showcase is anything to go by, the system still has some life; with several big titles like Super Mario Bros Wonder announced, and no heir apparent yet on the cards.

With plenty on the market, it can be hard for first-time buyers to decide what is right for them. Here's The National's guide to what's available.

Nintendo Switch

The Switch has proven that no matter how much more powerful and capable Sony or Microsoft's consoles may be, Nintendo can always count on its ability to innovate to stay a step ahead.

The Switch was first released in 2017, coming after one of Nintendo’s most disappointing console releases, the Wii U, which sold fewer than 14 million units. Today, the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling console of all time, portable or otherwise, shifting more than 120 million units since its release in 2017 – with only the PS2 and Nintendo DS ranking higher.

A versatile console, the Switch can be played anywhere, alone or with a group. It functions as both a portable console, as well as one that can be kept at home and played on a large screen.

The Switch will appeal to gamers who want an easy experience. With access to Nintendo's library of family-friendly titles, everyone from young children to casual adult gamers can enjoy the Switch.

Pros:

Ease of use, great catalogue of titles

Cons:

Low resolution, outdated hardware, expensive games

Prices:

Nintendo Switch, $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $349.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, $199.99

Steam Deck

Released last year by video game developer Valve, the Steam Deck is a powerful handheld computer that allows users to play games as they would on a PC.

The device’s designation is debatable: is it a gaming console or is it a handheld computer? The answer is both. Asides from access to a large library of games through the Steam platform, its operating system also allows for other applications and software.

Carrying what amounts to a gaming laptop in your pocket means you can play technically demanding games normally reserved for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S with ease.

The Steam Deck is highly sought after but its general appeal has been hindered by low availability and high pricing. According to tech site Omdia, the Steam Deck sold more than 1.5 million units last year and is on track to surpass that, with 1.9 million units sold so far this year.

The Steam Deck is perfect for serious gamers with a large library of PC to choose from wherever they are.

Pros:

Strong gaming experience, extensive selection of affordable games

Cons:

Complicated operating system for the casual gamer, price and availability

Prices:

$399 to $649

Apple iPad

Most would consider the iPad as merely a casual way to respond to emails, watch YouTube videos on the go, or read the news. While all of that is true, its large touchscreen offers unique opportunities for gamers, backed by a decent computer.

The iPad travels well, has good battery life and can run a wide variety of games from Apple Arcade. It also supports connection with controllers from gaming consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation through Bluetooth.

Using the iPad primarily as a gaming device is not an affordable option though; as it is more expensive than most of the other choices. The iPad's strength is in having indie mobile games and point-and-click adventure games that are narrative-driven and can be played in a calm environment, without the need for complicated controllers.

The iPad will appeal to gamers who are already using it for work but want an easy, accessible outlet to enjoy fun and cosy games in their downtime.

Pros:

Large screen, touch-screen capabilities, lightweight

Cons:

Expensive, very limited game library

Prices:

iPad, $499

iPad Air, $599

iPad Pro, $799

Retro choices

For gamers who still enjoy the classics, such as Tetris and Super Mario Bros, there will always be a place for retro consoles.

Devices like the Game Boy Color, PlayStation Portable and the Sega Game Gear are still widely played by avid fans.

While it’s not possible to buy these consoles new, the second-hand and refurbished market is quite healthy. Purchasing an exact model and colour choice has become easier.

One downside to purchasing a retro console is the difficulty of scavenging playable cartridges. However, there are gems to be found and bargains to be had, which opens up a whole world of collecting.

Retro game consoles will appeal to nostalgic gamers, many of whom either grew up with one of these consoles or dreamed of owning one.

Pros:

Access to the classics, familiar quality

Cons:

Maintenance and upkeep

Prices:

Game Boy Color, $110-$250

PlayStation Portable, $100-$300

Sega Game Gear, $50-$150