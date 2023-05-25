From Metal Gear Solid 3 to Project Q: Highlights from the PlayStation showcase

Sony unveiled a new hand-held console and a classic video game remake, along with several sneak peaks of upcoming titles at its PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday night — the company's first since 2021.

Here's a rundown of the biggest takeaways:

Project Q

The biggest news of the night was Sony's announcement that it would be releasing a hand-held streaming device called Project Q. The device resembles hand-held consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and has the PlayStation 5 controller split into half on either side.

Project Q will allow users to connect via the internet to their PlayStation 5 at home and stream the games they already own, and take the gaming experience anywhere with them. The device also boasts an 8-inch HD screen. Sony will reveal more information on the hand-held soon, including a release date.

Metal Gear Solid

However, perhaps the best received announcement among fans was that Konami will release a remake of one of its most popular games, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The game was originally released in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. Directed by Japanese video game director Hideo Kojima, the entry is one of the most loved by fans of the series, receiving stellar reviews from video game publications.

Konami also announced it will be remastering the first three games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and releasing them on the PlayStation 5 later this year. The new versions will feature improvements to the graphics and performance.

Spider-Man 2

The first footage from the Spider-Man 2 game was shown during the showcase. A sequel to the 2018 title release by Insomniac Games, the sequel’s trailer shows the game will include original Spider-Man Peter Parker, as well as his protégé Miles Morales, who got his own game in 2020.

The trailer also showed Venom as a playable character, as well as revealing Kraven the Hunter to be one of the main villains of the game.

Finnish game studio Remedy showed a trailer of its upcoming release Alan Wake 2. Also a sequel, the game picks up the story of writer Alan Wake, who became entangled in a supernatural lake that forced him to write fiction to save his wife.

Release dates

After a series of delays, the latest Assassins Creed game was given a release date during the showcase. Dubbed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game takes place in 9th century Baghdad and is slated for release on October 12 on all major consoles.

Other new title announcements made during the showcase included Dragon’s Dogma 2, Fairgame$, The Talos Principle 2, Foamstars, Phantom Blade Zero, Ghostrunner 2 and Arrowhead's Helldivers 2.