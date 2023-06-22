Nintendo Direct showcase 2023: From Super Mario Bros Wonder to WarioWare: Move It!

Following a spate of showcases from PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom and the Summer Game Fest, Nintendo hosted its own event on Wednesday night.

During the 40-minute livestream, the company presented several new announcements and trailers. Here’s a look at the biggest highlights.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Nintendo unveiled the next Super Mario Bros game, titled Super Mario Bros Wonder. The first entry into the main series since 2017's Odyssey, the game offers a throwback, with a return to the 2D platforming style that first made the franchise so popular.

The trailer revealed a series of familiar game play and powers, and new ones, including the ability to turn into an elephant. Gamers can also play co-operatively, with playable characters including Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach and Daisy.

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Super Mario RPG Remake

Super Mario RPG remains one of the most unsung heroes of the SNES, and is often cited as one of the console's finest titles. Fans of the original were thrilled to learn that Nintendo is developing a remake for the Switch with the same name.

During the Direct showcase, Nintendo presented a reveal trailer, which evoked the visual style, gaming mechanics and score of the original game – all brought into the modern age. The game will feature a familiar cast, with Mario, Bowser, Peach, Mallow and Geno all making appearances in the RPG title.

Super Mario RPG will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 17.

WarioWare: Move It!

Nintendo also revealed a new WarioWare game, driven by a new concept – making players move. WarioWare: Move It! was presented as a fun multi-player party game that doesn't take itself too seriously.

It challenges players to complete a series of rapid minigames, chopping down bamboo, eating sushi, shaking paws with a dog, cleaning a turtle shell on their backs, skiing and doing hula – all by moving around in real life with the Joy-Con controllers. It features two player co-op mode and a party mode with up to four players.

WarioWare: Move It! will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 3.

Detective Pikachu Returns

The company also revealed a sequel to Detective Pikachu, the 2018 game that spawned a live-action film starring Ryan Reynolds, titled Detective Pikachu Returns. In the original title, Pikachu takes on the mantle of detective, solving mysteries across Ryme City with Tim Goodman, a boy who is able to understand and speak with the electricity-charged creature – while also trying to track down the boy's father.

Detective Pikachu takes a novel approach to the franchise, reimagining the familiar Pikachu, voiced by Will Arnett, as a "tough-talking, coffee-loving" character, who "may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but ... somehow manages to keep his lovable charm".

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 6.

Other highlights

Nintendo also offered a deeper look at the coming real-time strategy game Pikmin 4, arriving on the Switch on July 21, and teased a new title possible starring Princess Peach. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is also coming to the Switch on October 24, and will include the Metal Gear games for NES. Nintendo also showed a new trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, the tactical RPG coming to the Switch on November 17, among several other announcements.