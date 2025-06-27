Why F1 The Movie saved its biggest scene for Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit isn't just home to some of the most memorable moments in Formula One history – it's now the setting of one of the most ambitious racing sequences in Hollywood history.

The finale of F1 The Movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, was filmed on location during a race weekend in the UAE capital.

The production team merged the high-speed action of real-world Formula One with precision filmmaking, enlisting a massive crew that included 280 UAE-based professionals and 15 home-grown interns.

"This was a massive undertaking," Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of the Creative Media Authority, tells the The National at the film’s regional premiere, held at the same circuit where it all took place.

"For this movie, we had nearly 280 local crew members working on set. In addition to that, around 500 crew members came from abroad – places like Hungary, Romania, Canada, the US and the UK.”

The film's cast and crew filmed at the Yas Marina Circuit for a total of 29 days across three shoots – with key sequences filmed at the 2023 and 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix races.

Emirati Saleh Al Zaabi, a media studies graduate from Zayed University, was one of the interns supporting the production. He trained in the camera department and says working closely with professionals enriched his knowledge of filmmaking.

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, left, and Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes in a scene from F1 The Movie. Photo: Apple TV+

“I'm truly honoured to have had this learning experience,” Saleh says.

Saleh was particularly interested in the equipment used for the thrilling on-board sequences, for which cameras were assembled and attached to the actors’ cars.

“The cameras themselves were actually prototypes of a special Sony model, custom-made for mounting on Formula One cars,” he says.

“This experience reassured me that I’m capable of handling myself on large-scale productions. When I go back out into the field, I'll feel confident that I can take on whatever challenges come my way.”

How Abu Dhabi assembled its interns for F1

This is the experience that Aysha Al Jneibi, director of talent management at the Creative Media Authority, had hoped the interns would have. Al Jneibi runs initiatives that place talented locals on projects in film, music, journalism, storytelling, digital marketing and other creative media.

She says that for F1 The Movie, they whittled down a list 50 applicants and nominees to fill the 15 positions. “All of our interns go through a screening and development process,” Al Jneibi explains. “They typically begin by working on smaller local productions, such as documentaries or short films, before progressing to larger-scale projects.

“By the time they’re selected for a major international production like F1 The Movie, they’ve already gained significant experience and training. At that point, they’re not just learning on set – they’re contributing and proving their capabilities.”

Emirati Saleh Al Zaabi interned in the camera department. Chris Whiteoak / The National

While Dobay acknowledges that a skills disparity remains between local and international talent in some areas, the growing UAE industry is closing the gap.

“For example, in areas like stunts we currently lack local professionals, so we’ve been working to attract international stunt companies,” Dobay says.

“Stunts are just one area. There are also technical aspects like VFX and explosives that still require outside expertise. But we’re actively working to develop these capabilities, and we’re optimistic that, over time, we’ll build a well-rounded local talent pool.”

How UAE-based interns supported production

Margarita Sataeva, from Russia, interned in the make-up and casting departments during the shoots. She says her first responsibility “was to input background actors' information into the system so they could access the set”.

During the second section of shooting, her main role was ensuring continuity for the actors in the background of a shot. “I would take continuity photos of the extras, ensure their appearance matched previous scenes, and do touch-ups to maintain consistency,” Sataeva says.

Margarita Sataeva worked in the make-up and casting departments on the set of F1 The Movie. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Emirati Hamdah Abdulrhman was an intern in the production department. She says her responsibilities included creating badges and passes for crew members and “putting together welcome kits for everyone arriving from out of town”.

“I also helped organise the equipment ordered by the film crew and made sure it was delivered to the garages where the racing cars were kept.”

Abdulrhman said of the experience: “It helped me realise that production offers so many different paths, and it’s really expanded my confidence in what I can do.

“This was my first experience working on a Hollywood film, and it gave me real motivation to aim higher. It inspired me to dream of becoming a filmmaker and director – someone whose work is seen not just locally, but around the world.”

Building the UAE film industry

Local internships have been part of every international production in Abu Dhabi and Dobay says that it has been great to see the number of interns rise.

“That’s a big plus for us because it means our local talent pool is growing. One of the main objectives of hosting large-scale productions in Abu Dhabi is to help develop that local talent.”

Mohamed Dobay of the CMA and Sameer Al Jaberi of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission spoke about the emirate's success at hosting international productions. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Abu Dhabi continues to host and assist international film and television production, made more attractive by the tax rebates it offers. Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission Sameer Al Jaberi says successes with productions such as Star Wars, Mission Impossible and Dune have created a good reputation for the city and its capabilities.

“Reputation and trust play a huge role in our industry, which relies heavily on word of mouth,” says Al Jaberi. “Our previous successes have built a strong track record for Abu Dhabi and helped us earn the trust of international producers and studios.”

Al Jaberi says the film commission's role is to support productions with everything they could need. “We act as the link between government entities and the production companies to ensure a smooth process from start to finish.”

