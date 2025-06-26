'Filming on Yas Marina Circuit was amazing', says F1 The Movie star Brad Pitt

Abu Dhabi rolled out the red carpet at Yas Marina Circuit on Wednesday for the regional premiere of F1 The Movie.

In a purpose-built cinema set up directly on the track, actors and influencers in the UAE, along with key figures from the emirate’s sport and creative sectors, were among the first to see the highly anticipated film.

While stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, along with director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, were unable to attend in person, the team sent a virtual message from London thanking Abu Dhabi for its support in bringing the film to life.

Pitt said: “As a huge fan of Formula One, to be here shooting on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit with our incredibly talented local crew was an amazing experience.”

Idris added: “To the people of Abu Dhabi, thank you for your unparalleled hospitality. You left us all with memories we'll treasure throughout our careers.”

Syrian actor Khaled Alkeesh at the premiere of F1 The Movie at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, on June 25. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National The premiere was held in Abu Dhabi nearly seven months after filming wrapped in the emirate Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of CMA, and Sameer Al Jaberi, head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission Emirati actor and producer Ahmed Al Jasmi Internet personality Liam Dipple Al Jaberi said the film created extensive on-ground working opportunities for a variety of local professionals Saleh Al Zaabi, an intern in the camera department for the film The Formula One car used in the film was displayed on the track during the premiere While Brad Pitt and other cast members were not in attendance, they sent a virtual thanks to local partners in a pre-recorded video The film was screened on a purpose-built cinema set up directly on the track A number of regional actors and influencers attended the premiere The premiere featured numerous F1- related activities for fans to immerse themselves in

The film follows ageing racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who returns for the second half of a Formula One season 30 years after a race nearly killed him. He's there to help his former teammate-turned-team owner secure a win by the end of the season so the board can't force a sale.

Abu Dhabi's role in the film is no mere cameo. As in real life, the final race of the season is held in the emirate, making it crucial to the team's fate. As a result, the film's thrilling and lengthy climactic sequence is set entirely on Yas Marina Circuit.

The movie's director also thanked Abu Dhabi's leadership for their “unwavering support” throughout the 29-day shoot, with filming taking place during both the 2023 and 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kosinski cited the Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission as key partners in bringing production to the UAE, with Bruckheimer adding that Yas Marina Circuit and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism “showed us the best of Abu Dhabi while we visited”.

F1 The Movie is being released today in cinemas across the Middle East

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

