Bradd Pitt, left, and Damson Idris shooting the F1 film at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. AFP
Bradd Pitt, left, and Damson Idris shooting the F1 film at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. AFP

Culture

Film & TV

Jerry Bruckheimer says Brad Pitt film shot at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be 'most accurate racing movie ever'

Blockbuster producer hails special cameras as final on-location movie scenes are shot at Yas Marina Circuit

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

December 06, 2024